Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.56 Million Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Novocure worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Novocure by 169.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,540. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $432,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $11,316,614.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,869 shares in the company, valued at $18,305,191.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,613 shares of company stock worth $35,048,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

