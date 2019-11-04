Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,408 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 6.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

