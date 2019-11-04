Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Urban Edge Properties worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $184,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UE. Compass Point began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 382,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

