Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,297 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of H & R Block worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in H & R Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 68,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,818. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

