Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,043 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Power Integrations worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.69. 3,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,843. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,648.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,602,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,254 shares of company stock worth $9,312,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

