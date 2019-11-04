Reviewing Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) & Sigma Designs (NYSE:SIGM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.20 billion 7.90 $11.86 billion $2.24 23.26 Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.14 -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sigma Designs does not pay a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 31.58% 19.80% 15.07% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats Sigma Designs on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

