Reviewing ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and China Automotive Systems (OTCMKTS:CAAS)

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China Automotive Systems does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and China Automotive Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion 0.43 $1.02 billion N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $496.16 million 0.13 $2.38 million $0.08 24.63

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.64% 9.56% 5.04% China Automotive Systems 0.26% 0.37% 0.17%

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats China Automotive Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.