Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives $10.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 3,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,707. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,272.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,547.46. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,186.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rev Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rev Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

