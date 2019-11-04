Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of PRA Health Sciences worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $103.08. 14,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,450. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.