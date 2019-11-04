Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.48% of LogMeIn worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after acquiring an additional 363,552 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 41.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at $2,762,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,970. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.