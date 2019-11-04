Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Watsco were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 182,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,795. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.29.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 98.61%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

