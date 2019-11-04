Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 107 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Steris worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Steris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Steris by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Steris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,262. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $140.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,957. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

