Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 437,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 588.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 366,880 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,526,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 305,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 236,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 193,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

