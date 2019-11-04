Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Up 0.8%

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.73 ($1.20), 54,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 109,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

