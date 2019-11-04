Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Neovasc (NVCN)

Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2019 – Neovasc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Neovasc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/24/2019 – Neovasc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Neovasc is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Neovasc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/17/2019 – Neovasc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Neovasc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NVCN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Neovasc Inc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

