Research Analysts Set Expectations for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.75 on Monday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

