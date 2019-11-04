Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aptiv PLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Aptiv stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,976 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,306 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,110,000 after acquiring an additional 872,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

