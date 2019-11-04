Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Moody’s Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.91.

NYSE:MCO opened at $220.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $223.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

