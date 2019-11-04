Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Repligen in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Shares of RGEN opened at $84.77 on Monday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $996,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $25,740,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Repligen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.