Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.09. 13,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

