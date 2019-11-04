Renaissance Group LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,704 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of CZZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,569. Cosan Ltd has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.