Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70. The company has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

