Renaissance Group LLC Buys 294 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 865,456 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,813. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

