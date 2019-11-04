Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,633,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.60. 7,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,051. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

