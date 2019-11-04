Relx PLC (LON:REL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,905.30 ($24.90).

Several analysts have recently commented on REL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($27.31) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,842.50 ($24.08). 1,850,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,848.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,863.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.49).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

