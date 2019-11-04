Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,860.94

Relx PLC (LON:REL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,860.94 and traded as high as $1,865.50. Relx shares last traded at $1,842.50, with a volume of 1,850,803 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.46) to GBX 2,378 ($31.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($27.31) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,891.92 ($24.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,848.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,863.87.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

