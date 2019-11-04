Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of RGS opened at $20.27 on Friday. Regis has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $732.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect that Regis will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,866,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,039,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

