Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGN opened at $310.48 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $349.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.47.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

