Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC stock traded up $5.66 on Monday, reaching $82.10. 598,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,477. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

