Redrow (RDW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Redrow (LON: RDW) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/28/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/21/2019 – Redrow had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/15/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/27/2019 – Redrow had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 711 ($9.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 673 ($8.79).

9/25/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 745 ($9.73).

9/25/2019 – Redrow had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 704 ($9.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

9/5/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 600 ($7.84). The company had a trading volume of 549,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. Redrow plc has a 12 month low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 579.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

