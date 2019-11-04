Redfin (RDFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $18.25 on Monday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,964,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,250 shares of company stock worth $2,839,534. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

