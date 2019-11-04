Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,550 ($72.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.20) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,803.89 ($88.90).
Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,921 ($77.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,778 ($88.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
