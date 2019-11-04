Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,550 ($72.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.20) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,803.89 ($88.90).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,921 ($77.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,778 ($88.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total value of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48). Also, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($75.92) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,032.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.