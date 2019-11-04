Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PulteGroup (PHM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2019 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2019 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The trend is expected to continue, courtesy of impressive third-quarter results. Earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 9.8% and 4.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings remained flat but revenues grew 2.3%. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics backed by lower interest rates and improved affordability had a positive impact on PulteGroup’s performance in the quarter. Orders grew 13% year over year, attributed to improved demand environment. Precisely, its focus on entry-level buyers is commendable, considering the ongoing market dynamics. It witnessed a 39% jump in orders from first-time buyers. However, rising land, labor and material costs are partly compressing margins. Also, higher SG&A expenses pose a threat.”

10/23/2019 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2019 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

NYSE PHM opened at $40.03 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

