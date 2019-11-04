Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PulteGroup (PHM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) in the last few weeks:
- 11/1/2019 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/24/2019 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2019 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The trend is expected to continue, courtesy of impressive third-quarter results. Earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 9.8% and 4.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings remained flat but revenues grew 2.3%. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics backed by lower interest rates and improved affordability had a positive impact on PulteGroup’s performance in the quarter. Orders grew 13% year over year, attributed to improved demand environment. Precisely, its focus on entry-level buyers is commendable, considering the ongoing market dynamics. It witnessed a 39% jump in orders from first-time buyers. However, rising land, labor and material costs are partly compressing margins. Also, higher SG&A expenses pose a threat.”
- 10/23/2019 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2019 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2019 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/11/2019 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.
NYSE PHM opened at $40.03 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
