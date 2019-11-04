Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA: KER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2019 – Kering was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Kering was given a new €520.00 ($604.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Kering was given a new €540.00 ($627.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($645.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Kering was given a new €602.00 ($700.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Kering was given a new €602.00 ($700.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Kering was given a new €602.00 ($700.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Kering was given a new €554.00 ($644.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Kering was given a new €560.00 ($651.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Kering was given a new €480.00 ($558.14) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/27/2019 – Kering was given a new €540.00 ($627.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Kering was given a new €602.00 ($700.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Kering was given a new €520.00 ($604.65) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Kering was given a new €525.00 ($610.47) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KER traded up €8.60 ($10.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €523.60 ($608.84). The company had a trading volume of 162,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €471.01.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

