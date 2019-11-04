Raymond James Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $53.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 714,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 563,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 339,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.