Raymond James Analysts Give Encana (NYSE:ECA) a $5.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

ECA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. CIBC cut shares of Encana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.03.

Shares of ECA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 24,589,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,191,156. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,999.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $361,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,792 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

