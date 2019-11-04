Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €724.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €724.00 ($841.86) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rational has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €599.00 ($696.51).

FRA RAA opened at €700.50 ($814.53) on Monday. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €648.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €610.64.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

