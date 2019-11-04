Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Radian Group worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $25.11. 602,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 44.27%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

