RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.