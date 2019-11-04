RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.29. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

