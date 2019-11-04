QYNO Hits Market Cap of $1,012.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a total market cap of $1,012.00 and $121.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

