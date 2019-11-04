QUINADS (QUIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a market cap of $27,605.00 and approximately $14,127.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00365489 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001477 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007770 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.