Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Questerre Energy Corp will post -0.0205128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

