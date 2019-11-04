Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $42,000 Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sony by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sony by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,976,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNE shares. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.