Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $289,709.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

PARR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,615. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

