Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.59. 20,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.