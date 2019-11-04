Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $36,000 Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,913,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,687,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.96. 1,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,183. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $132.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.00.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.