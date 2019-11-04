Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $36,000 in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,436,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 785,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after purchasing an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. 37,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,845. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.37%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.