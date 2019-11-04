Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. ValuEngine cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,910. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

