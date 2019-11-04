Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. ValuEngine cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.
Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.