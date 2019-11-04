Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $425,204.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009781 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024003 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02028605 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000611 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,509,456 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

