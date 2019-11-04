Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 516,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,583 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,653.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $1,353,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

